Former superintendent may have bent the rules when it came to awarding district contracts: EPISD audit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso Independent School District audit found former Superintendent Juan Cabrera initiated contracts with two vendors for academic services that gave “an appearance of a conflict of interest due to social/professional relationships.”

The audit cites a professional relationship between Cabrera and a senior member of Renaissance, a vendor cited in the audit. It also claims he knew the individual in college and that the individual’s spouse sits on the board of Cabrera’s Texas New Schools Accelerator Inc. organization.

The audit alleges former superintendent Juan Cabrera initiated contracts with vendors Renaissance Learning and Engage Learning for services totaling $2.12 million. The audit claims the two vendors have received $2.86 million and 2.92 million between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal years.

EPISD’s audit published on Thursday also found that Cabrera initiated academic services with Con Mi Madre.

“The former superintendent directed academics staff to acquire contracted services from Renaissance Learning, Engage Learning and Con Mi Madre, which totaled approximately $2.32 million,” the audit stated. “Funds were not budgeted to cover the contracted services from E2L in the amount of approximately $1.08 million.”

The audit claims emails were found between district staff discussing how to find money to pay for the contracted services. And, that the individual acquisition of $1.08 million in September 2020 was not taken to the board of trustees for approval.

“The BOT (trustees) was not aware of this specific contract,” the audit read.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to Renaissance, Engage Learning and Con Mi Madre for comment.

Alleged conflict of interest

EPISD’s audit alleges there appears to be a conflict of interest between Cabrera and a senior member of

