EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former Ruidoso police officer was found guilty on Wednesday, May 31, by a Lincoln County jury of one count of child solicitation by an electronic communication device and one count of attempting to commit a felony regarding sexual exploitation of children by recording, according to a press release sent by the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney, Scot D. Key.

Key says Daniel Balding, 39, committed the offenses during his time as a law enforcement officer with the Ruidoso Police Department, stating that the “solicitation and attempted exploitation charges occurred on September 12, 2019, over the Whisper App.”

According to the release, Balding sent text messages to what he believed was a 15-year-old minor, in which he requested sexual pictures and videos. Balding also sent pictures of himself in his law enforcement uniform sitting in his assigned patrol unit.

Balding faces a maximum sentence of three years and the sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date, according to the release.