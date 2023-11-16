EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced that Jose M. Hernandez, a Mexican-American migrant farmworker and former NASA astronaut, will be the distinguished guest speaker at this year’s annual “Fiesta Celebration” on Saturday, December 2nd, at the El Paso Convention Center in downtown El Paso.

Jose M. Hernandez, a resilient migrant farm worker turned NASA astronaut, exemplifies the triumph of determination and perseverance. From toiling in the fields to exploring the cosmos. His inspiring journey reflects the boundless possibilities that arise from unwavering dedication and a steadfast pursuit of dreams.

“As an organization committed to fostering diversity, inclusion, and the success of Hispanic professionals, we are honored to have Jose M. Hernandez as our guest speaker at this year’s “Fiesta’ Celebration,” said CEO Cindy Ramos-Davidson. “His story is a testament to the power of education, hard work, and determination in achieving one’s dreams.”

Jose M. Hernandez’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Born to migrant farmworker parents in Mexico, he moved to California as a child and worked alongside his family in the fields. Despite facing numerous challenges, Hernandez’s determination and passion for education led him to become an engineer. In 2004, when NASA selected him, Hernandez realized his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut. He flew on the Space Shuttle Discovery as a Mission Specialist on STS-128 in 2009, contributing to the assembly and maintenance of the International Space Station.

Currently serving as a Regent of the University of California, Hernandez advocates for educational opportunities and diversity in STEM fields. His story exemplifies the power of perseverance and education to overcome barriers and achieve one’s dreams.

The Fiesta celebration is expected to draw a diverse audience of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members, providing an excellent platform for networking and celebrating the accomplishments of the Hispanic community in El Paso. In addition to Jose M. Hernandez’s keynote address, the event will feature cultural performances, awards presentations, and a delectable showcase of Hispanic cuisine.

Tables and individual tickets are available for members and non-members of the Hispanic Chamber and there are sponsorship opportunities as well.

Visit their website or call for more information at (915) 566-4066.