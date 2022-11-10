According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico and the FBI Field Office in Albuquerque, a federal grand jury has indicted Jeffrey Steven Clay on one count each of kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity.

Clay, 50, of Anthony, NM., was arrested Thursday Nov. 10, and will remain in custody pending his initial appearance and detention hearing. Clay is said to be employed as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems for EPISD. Clay previously worked for EPISD in various roles including as a school principal.

According to the indictment and other court records, on Aug. 4, 2021, Clay allegedly offered a ride to Jane Doe near Yandell Drive in El Paso. Jane Doe asked Clay to take her to a friend’s residence at a specific address in El Paso. Clay agreed to take Jane Doe to her friend’s residence, but rather than driving Jane Doe to the friend’s house, Clay allegedly drove Jane Doe out of El Paso and to his residence in Anthony, NM. Clay never asked Jane Doe if she wanted to go to his residence, and Jane Doe never agreed to go anywhere with Clay besides her friend’s house in El Paso.

After arriving at his home, Clay allegedly attempted to kiss Jane Doe. When she rebuffed him, Clay allegedly struck Jane Doe in the face and handcuffed her as Jane Doe attempted to resist. Clay then allegedly took Jane Doe to a bedroom in the house where he punched her in the face multiple times and sexually assaulted Jane Doe while she remained handcuffed, crying, and repeatedly pleading with Clay to stop.

Afterward, Clay allegedly drove Jane Doe away from his residence toward El Paso. While the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light, Jane Doe escaped from the vehicle. She ran to a nearby convenience store where she asked for help. A store clerk assisted her in calling 911.

In addition to the charges in the indictment, according to court records, Clay is alleged to have previously sexually abused a minor to whom he had close access to in 2012-2014.

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Clay faces up to life in prison.