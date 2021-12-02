Former El Paso Police Officer killed in North Texas crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former El Paso Police Department Officer Alejandro ‘Alex’ Cervantes was killed over the weekend in North Texas after a crash involving an alleged drunk driver.
Officials with the Euless Police Department, where Cervantes was a Detective, say the wreck happened in Lake Worth (Tx), on November 27. Cervantes’ Chevy Impala was struck by a Jeep Wrangler driven by 26-year-old Dylan Molina of Lake Worth.
Lake Worth Police say that Molina attempted to leave the scene of the wreck, but was stopped and held by witnesses. Cervantes was pronounced dead on the scene, his wife and two children were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.
Investigators say the Jeep driven by Molina ran a red light and hit Cervantes’ Impala; immediately after the crash, Molina ‘exhibited signs of intoxication’ and was taken into custody.
On Thursday, Cervantes’ former colleagues at the El Paso Police Department released statements about their fallen friend.
“Former El Paso police officer Alejandro Cervantes was a valued member of the El Paso Police Department who contributed to the safety of our city and left the department in good standing after having served for eight years, ” Sergeant Enrique Carrillo, El Paso Police Department Public Information Officer shared.
Others shared their thoughts as well
Lieutenant Marshal DeMunbrun, Alex’s Field Training Officer when stationed together at the Westside Regional Command.
Sergeant Carrillo summed up the department’s feelings by saying:
“As we continue to hold Officer Cervantes’ immediate family members in our thoughts and praying for their complete recovery, the officers of the El Paso Police Department extend our deepest condolences to all his family, friends and extended family with the Euless Police Department.”
Services for Detective Cervantes are pending, his family requesting time as his children and wife recover from the wreck.
Donations for the family can be made via this link.
