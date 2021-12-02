Former El Paso Police Officer killed in North Texas crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former El Paso Police Department Officer Alejandro ‘Alex’ Cervantes was killed over the weekend in North Texas after a crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

Officials with the Euless Police Department, where Cervantes was a Detective, say the wreck happened in Lake Worth (Tx), on November 27. Cervantes’ Chevy Impala was struck by a Jeep Wrangler driven by 26-year-old Dylan Molina of Lake Worth.

Lake Worth Police say that Molina attempted to leave the scene of the wreck, but was stopped and held by witnesses. Cervantes was pronounced dead on the scene, his wife and two children were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

Investigators say the Jeep driven by Molina ran a red light and hit Cervantes’ Impala; immediately after the crash, Molina ‘exhibited signs of intoxication’ and was taken into custody.

On Thursday, Cervantes’ former colleagues at the El Paso Police Department released statements about their fallen friend.

“Former El Paso police officer Alejandro Cervantes was a valued member of the El Paso Police Department who contributed to the safety of our city and left the department in good standing after having served for eight years, ” Sergeant Enrique Carrillo, El Paso Police Department Public Information Officer shared.

Others shared their thoughts as well

“He was known to his peers and supervisors to be a very kind individual who always smiled and had a great sense of humor. Alex left our department to move closer to family in the Dallas TX area and will be sorely missed.” Sergeant Ruben Cardenas, Westside Regional Command

Lieutenant Marshal DeMunbrun, Alex’s Field Training Officer when stationed together at the Westside Regional Command.

“Alex was just a solid, good guy… After he moved across the state, we didn’t get to visit much. I was thrilled when we unexpectedly crossed paths in Washington D.C. for Police Week. He was a member of the Euless PD Honor Guard and I was able to meet several of his partners. It was clear he was still a great officer and loved his job. He was well liked by his teammates and they spoke very highly of him. It made me proud to have been his partner once before. “ Lieutenant Marshal DeMunbrun, EPPD partner

Sergeant Carrillo summed up the department’s feelings by saying:

“As we continue to hold Officer Cervantes’ immediate family members in our thoughts and praying for their complete recovery, the officers of the El Paso Police Department extend our deepest condolences to all his family, friends and extended family with the Euless Police Department.”

Services for Detective Cervantes are pending, his family requesting time as his children and wife recover from the wreck.

Donations for the family can be made via this link.

