EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After weeks of turmoil in the District Attorney’s Office, former El Paso Mayor John Cook decided to step in. Claiming that he felt that El Pasoans are not getting the full story about Yvonne Rosales, he decided to create a Political Action Committee called Truth Matters.

Cook explained in a traditional news outlet, a viewer is only getting small parts of a news story and may not get the whole information. This is mostly in regards to the hundreds of cases that have been dismissed in the DA’s office in recent weeks, Cook said.

“I don’t think that everybody’s seen the whole picture. That doesn’t mean that the media hasn’t given part of the picture Monday, another part Tuesday, another part Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. A lot of other people have just seen snippets and they don’t get the whole story.”

Cook claims this forum allows for a discussion between members of the public who are following this situation. If people have questions, comments or concerns, they are welcome to express their thoughts based on his own research, he said.

“A lot of it is coming from the media. When you go back and look at what the media has reported on these cases, I’ve made requests I’ve made requests from the DA’s office for clarification.”

However, local attorney Dereck Wyatt, who supports the petition to remover Rosales, says that Cook is not checking the facts since he said in a post that Rosales’ office has filed 900 cases, which Wyatt says is incorrect. Cook quickly fixed his mistake, but according to Wyatt it still proves that her office does not work efficiently

“Even if she’s filing 900 cases a month, I mean that’s not very good. Remember I said Jaime (Esparza) according to a news article disposed of 24,000 cases on average. That’s about 2,000 a month so the fact that she went from 500 to 900 is nothing.”

Cook says he will continue his research and fulfill his promise to spread the truth to El Paso on the Truth Matters Facebook page.

