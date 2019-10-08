Former El Paso Mayor launches new book on local, legal history

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Former El Paso Mayor, Raymond Caballero, returns to El Paso for the October El Paso Bar Luncheon.

Caballero spoke at the luncheon this morning about his newly launched book called “McCarthyism vs. Clinton Jencks”.

According to Caballero, the book combines El Paso history and legal history.

The story revolves around a legal case from El Paso, that occurred in the 1950s, Caballero explained.

New Mexico union organizer, Clinton Jencks was charged with lying about being a communist, Caballero said.

“The Jencks case is one of the most important in American history”, former mayor of El Paso said.

According to Caballero, in a landmark ruling, Jencks conviction was overturned.

“It is important for lawyers to know this history”, Caballero said.

Raymond Caballero tells KTSM he wrote this book to encourage local lawyers to review and learn El Paso’s legal history.