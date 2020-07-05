Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved doctor from El Paso passed away from COVID-19.

Dr. Gary Wright was a general physician who worked in El Paso for over 30 years. Family of Dr. Wright said he would see nearly 100 patients a day.

Family members also tell KTSM 9 News that he made big impacts not just with their health, but their lives too.

Lynette Pierel, Wright’s daugher-in-law, said his death was a shock to the family and urges others to do their part by staying safe and wearing masks.

“My mother-in-law also has COVID so she’s had to be in quarantine and that’s what been the hardest in our family is that we are all separated and we cannot go comfort and console her,” said Pierel. “So hanging on to those facetime chats, the memories that we have, there’s been an overwhelming outpour of love from his patients, family, and friends that have reached out to us. So we’re feeling that love.”

Pierel said Wright set the example of being selfless, humble, and helping others.

Former El Paso doctor who was beloved by community passes away from COVID-19

