Former El Paso Congressman, Beto O’Rourke, introduces presidential candidate Joe Biden to Whataburger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, Beto O’Rourke announced that he would endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for president of the United States.

It happened during a Biden rally in Dallas, Texas.

After the rally, O’Rourke invited Biden to Whataburger where the former vice president enjoyed what he called a “cheeseburger,” people in Texas, of course, know it as a Whataburger with cheese.

Courtesy: Beto O’Rourke Facebook page

Biden earned a wave of endorsements on Monday including two from other former presidential candidates including Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.