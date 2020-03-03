Former El Paso Congressman, Beto O’Rourke, introduces presidential candidate Joe Biden to Whataburger

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, Beto O’Rourke announced that he would endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for president of the United States.

It happened during a Biden rally in Dallas, Texas.

After the rally, O’Rourke invited Biden to Whataburger where the former vice president enjoyed what he called a “cheeseburger,” people in Texas, of course, know it as a Whataburger with cheese.

Courtesy: Beto O’Rourke Facebook page

Biden earned a wave of endorsements on Monday including two from other former presidential candidates including Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story