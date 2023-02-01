EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Roger Rodriguez, alleged legal advisor of the former district attorney Yvonne Rosales, is now no longer the municipal judge of the Village of Vinton.

The Council of Vinton moved not to extend Rodriguez’s contract as the municipal judge in a meeting last year in December.

His contract officially expired on December 31.

Rodriguez spoke to the council in January, saying the allegations against him were false.

He was referred to as a legal counselor of former D.A. Rosales and a staff member of her office, according to testimonies from the Hoffmanns, a Walmart shooting victim’s family.

The Hoffmanns said Rodriguez intimidated and threatened them, also saying he and his wife wrote emails falsely signed by the Hoffmanns and sent them to multiple El Paso media outlets criticizing judge Sam Medrano for his role in the Walmart shooting case.

“People were mistakenly believing that I was her personal attorney. I was not. People were mistakenly believing that I was an employee of the D.A.’s office. That my wife was an employee of the district attorney’s office,” Rodriguez said to the council of Vinton in January.

A new video obtained by KTSM shows surveillance footage from the offices of former D.A.

Rodriguez and his wife are seen meeting with the former prosecutor on the Walmart case Curtis Cox on September 27.

This was time-stamped at less than 15 minutes before Cox joined a virtual hearing for the removal of judge Sam Medrano from the Walmart shooting case.

The former D.A.’s office initiated the removal of judge Medrano; however, it was unsuccessful.

During the virtual hearing, appointed Judge Sid Harle asked Cox if someone was with him in the room, to which Cox responded that he was alone.

