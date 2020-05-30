Former City Attorney Sylvia Borunda Firth named president-elect of State Bar of Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former City Attorney Sylvia Borunda Firth was named president-elect of the State Bar of Texas in a narrow vote Friday night.

Borunda Firth received 49.21 percent — 9,515 — of the 19,298 votes cast during the voting period ending May 29. Her opponent, Pablo Almaguer of Edinburg, received 49.11 percent or 9,478 votes.

She will be sworn in as president-elect during a virtual Board of Directors meeting on June 25. Borunda Firth will then serve as president of the State Bar of Texas from June 2021 to June 2022.

Borunda Firth has operated a private practice since leaving the helm of the City Attorney’s Office on May 31, 2018. Her abrupt resignation at the City came after involvement in a conflict of interest in real estate holdings between the City of El Paso and Firth’s husband, Victor Firth. Sylvia Borunda Firth issued an apology for not disclosing the possible conflict of interest prior to her retirement.

During her 20 year service to the City of El Paso, she served as assistant city attorney, director of intergovernmental affairs, chief of staff to the mayor, and finally city attorney.

Borunda Firth was on the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors from 2014 to 2018. She is currently vice-chair of the State Bar of Texas Local Bar Services Committee and serves on the council of the State Bar of Texas Government Law Section. Borunda Firth is a multiyear member of the Texas Bar College. She is the immediate past president of the Texas City Attorneys Association and serves on the El Paso Bar Association Board of Directors.

In 2017, she received the President’s Award for exemplary service to the El Paso Bar Association. She is a Texas Bar Foundation life fellow and served on the foundation’s board of trustees. Borunda Firth earned her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law in 1984.

In other results, the following individuals were elected to the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors:

Benny Agosto, Jr., Houston, District 4, Place 2; Lucy Forbes, Houston, District 4, Place 4; Andrew Tolchin, Houston, District 4, Place 6; Mary L. Scott, Dallas, District 6, Place 3; Chad Baruch, Dallas, District 6, Place 4; D. Todd Smith, Austin, District 9, Place 1; Carra Miller, Corpus Christi, District 11; Lydia Elizondo Mount, McAllen, District 12; Kimberly Pack Wilson, Stephenville, District 14; Steve Fischer, El Paso,

District 17.