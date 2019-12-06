Former Cielo Vista Walmart employee creates El Paso Strong light display

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Olguin family decorates their house every year. This year it was in honor of the 22 lives lost on August 3 in El Paso, Texas.

The family began decorating the house back in October to get it ready for the holidays.

An El Paso strong banner sits in their front yard and the family made sure to have twenty-two of each decoration.

El Paso Strong banner in light display.

“We wanted to give something back to the victims, to the families of the tragedy on August 3,” said Tony Olguin. “We wanted to let them know that we’re thinking of them, we’re with them during the holiday season.”

Including twenty-two angels on the side of the house, twenty-two candy canes, Christmas trees, snowflakes, bows and much more.

Twenty-two angels representing the twenty-two victims.

Tony Olguin used to work at the Cielo Vista Walmart and said he has invited his co-workers to see the lights in hopes of bringing them some joy.

“I’m really proud of the team the management team at 2201, acting so brave in a situation like this. So again this is something we also wanted to do for them as well,” said Tony Olguin.​

However, the lights are for anyone who would like to see the display. This is the tenth year they have decorated their home and say every year people stop by.

El Paso Strong Christmas light display in Horizon City.

“It’s cool and it’s good for the community,” said Brandon Olguin the youngest of the Olguin family.

The Olguin family says it took a lot of trial and error and a lot of blown breakers to light up their home but they hope it brings a bit of joy to El Paso this holiday season.