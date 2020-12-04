Former Child Court Judge Oscar Gabaldon passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Oscar Gabaldon, an Assistant City Attorney and former Child Court judge, passed away on Thursday.

Gabaldon was a former Child Protection Court Associate Judge in the 65th Judicial Family Court for almost 14 years, serving as judge from 2001 to 2014. He concurrently served as an associate judge in the Prevention Family Drug Court.

El Paso attorney Steve Ortega said that El Paso has a very strong Child Court, and that’s partly due to Gabaldon’s work there.

“He was just a person who struck me as someone who really cared about his job, cared about what he was doing,” Ortega said. “The children’s interests came before anything else.”

Ortega called Gabaldon’s death “a big loss for the community” and said his legacy was as a compassionate judge who balanced the needs of the children with the rights of parents.

“I think he’s going to be remembered as someone who was in the law for the right reasons,” Ortega said. “He wasn’t there primarily to make money; he was there to really help other people out.”

Gabaldon was quoted in a 2013 Los Angeles Times article, in which he spoke about how humanitarian parole could help unite families who were separated because of immigration issues.

