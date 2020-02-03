Former Chiefs player, Parkland grad remembered as Chiefs win first championship in 50 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Northeast El Paso family was rooting for Kansas City to win the Super Bowl Sunday night because of their close ties to the team.

Mike Williams was a Parkland High School grad and former NFL player who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 1978 draft where he continued to play for four seasons.

“One of the things I remember him being young, you know one thing about mike is his work ethic as far as training,” Mike’s brother, Morris ‘Mo’ Williams said.

Williams played at the University of New Mexico in the mid-70s where he shared WAC Player of the Year honors with BYU quarterback and future Chicago Bears QB Jim McMahon in 1978. He is one of four players at UNM to have his jersey retired.

“He was always running and everyone knew him because he had huge thighs and really big, he was just really a big guy, so I think that helped to do really well in the collegiate and professional league,” said Mo Williams.

After leaving the Chiefs due to a series of knee injuries, Mike returned to El Paso and helped his brother run Mo’z BBQ, in Northeast El Paso.

He died from heart failure in 2013, at the age of 56 but his family says they still root for the Chiefs in honor of Williams.