EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022.

For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it determines rankings. The methodology is based on the return on investment and student outcomes.

Schools are placed highly on the Forbes’ list if students returned after their first year, graduated on time, secured high salaries with low debt, and went on to have successful careers. Forbes incorporated outcomes for low-income students in two measures, looking closely at six year graduation rates and return-on-investment measures for Pell Grant recipients, and Forbes rewarded colleges that enrolled a greater percentage of low-income students.

