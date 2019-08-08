Police team credited for finding El Paso shooting suspect’s manifesto

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As El Paso recovers from Saturday’s tragedy, the El Paso Police Department continues to work finding out more each day about the motives of the Walmart shooting suspect.

The El Paso Fusion Center is part of a multi-agency tactical response and information exchange for the region, the team credited with finding the shooter’s manifesto.

Lieutenant Dustin Liston, the Director of the El Paso Fusion Center, says the group faced many hurdles on the day of the tragedy.

At 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, tragedy stuck the Sun City. But within 6 minutes, first responders were on the scene.

“There were some agencies I didn’t even recognize, and (some I) did. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Liston.

According to Liston, a manifesto was posted on social media minutes before the shooting began.

“We were able to uncover this manifesto relatively quickly, but we weren’t able to attribute it to the suspect until later,” he said.

Another part of their investigation was sifting through information, including false reports like multiple shooters at multiple locations.

“A lot of false information was being passed around the hard part of the job is trying to sift through what is factual and what is not. People seemed more than willing to share theories and or unsubstantiated hoaxes. A lot of resources were diverted to another location which wasn’t involved,” said Liston.

The El Paso Police Department ruled out multiple shooters and we now know the incident was isolated to the Walmart with one shooter.

Investigators are still looking into the manifesto to find out more on what to the mass shooting that killed 22 and left many more injured.