For 2nd day, no new COVID-related deaths, 70 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Sunday, the second day in a row that no new deaths were reported by the city. The death toll remains at 2,539.

The El Paso Department of Health, however, did report 70 new cases, as well as eight additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 14 and 17. We are currently in CDC Week 17.

There are 2,270 active cases, with 145 people hospitalized, 52 in the ICU and 30 people on ventilators. According to health officials, 129,404 individuals, or 96 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the city’s dashboard, 45 percent of El Pasoans have been fully vaccinated, while 64.1 percent have been partially vaccinated.

For more information, visit epstrong.org.

