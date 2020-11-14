Food trucks survive amid the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man with a vision jumped into a new food industry not too popular 20 years ago — fast forward to today, himself along with this industry were already a step ahead when a global pandemic hit.

David Barbosa is the owner of Tacos y Flautas ‘Isseel.’ He says that the food truck industry is growing daily. ““That’s what a lot of businesses are doing now, opening a food truck. That’s in demand today,” Barbosa said.

Because the truck is mobile, Barbosa is able to set his own hours and all of his orders are to-go. “They just call, pick up and order ‘can I have this’ and we gladly do and just pick it up and leave that’s how we are ahead of a lot of customers a lot of food trucks of a lot of businesses,” he said.

He also says food trucks are made to adapt with their customers’ tastes. If a customer asks for a menu item, he’s usually able to adapt and add it quickly to the menu.

“We ordered tacos al pastor and some tripitas, basically we order that every week that we come here,’ said Janette Jacquez, a regular customer at the food truck.

The only change that’s happened during the pandemic is the traditional picnic tables are gone. “Now we ask customers to not eat here,” said Barbosa.

“Put on the mask and order then come back to the car and then your food is ready then we go back and then go to the house, so it was kinda hard not to sit down outside and talk to somebody,” said Jacquez.

Barbosa says with so many businesses and restaurants going out of bueiness, he’s seeing more competition with food trucks.

Most importantly, Barbosa and Jacquez say it’s important to support small businesses in El Paso and help keep them open during the pandemic.