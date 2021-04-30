Food Truck Fridays: Tencha’s Café offers abuelita-style cooking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dan Ordonez opened the doors to Tencha’s Cafe during the pandemic in May 2021.

The restaurant features Mexican cuisine, with the homestyle cooking you’d get from your abuelita’s house. The restaurant, located at 7610 Acapulco Ave., was meant to help other small business owners.

“We have vendor markets called Tencha’s Mercadito where local artists bring their talent and sell their products. We do not charge a fee so the vendors can make their money. Especially during this COVID time,” said Ordonez.

He said they also have a community food pantry with donations that are dropped off at their restaurant. The Riverside High School graduate said the kitchen also feeds people who are facing economic hardships.

“We focus on creating an ‘at home’ experience as soon as you walk in,” said Ordonez.

The business does have COVID-19 precautions including:

masks rule for guests and employees

cleaning and sanitizing tables after every use

sanitization bottle station on the front counter

tables are spread out to accommodate guests

“We show that we care! Every plate and every coffee we serve shows our love to our guests,” he said.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram: @TenchasCafe or go to their website tenchascafe.com.

