Food Truck Friday: Planted Earth owner shows us the key to her plant-based smoothie business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Open for three years when COVID-19 hit the Borderland, the pandemic was a blessing in disguise of sorts for Planted Earth owner/operator Mandy Castillo.

“In a ‘silver lining’ sort of way, the shutdown allowed me to take time for myself and health as my pregnancy was not ideal,” said Castillo, adding that her baby is now happy and healthy.

Before starting Planted Earth, a bus that features plant-based smoothie bowls, was a school art teacher. She then transitioned into a business owner.

“Owning and operating a small business has allowed me to invest more time in the things that are important to me,” said Castillo.

The popular superfood smoothie bowls consist of homemade granola, fresh fruit toppings and superfood ingredients such as açai, blue spirulina, pink pitaya, ginger, berries and turmeric.

All of the ingredients are plant based, including the packaging materials.

For more information, visit Planted Earth's social media.

