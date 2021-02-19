Food Truck Friday: Las Enchiladas, the perfect food truck for the season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just in time for Lent in the Borderland comes a food truck with food perfect for the season.

Las Enchiladas serves only enchiladas, said Miguel Diaz, who owns the food truck with his wife. “We only specialize in handcrafted enchiladas,” he said.

Their offerings include green chicken enchiladas (La Suiza), red enchiladas (lLa Picosa) and sweet and spicy enchiladas (La Dulce). Each plate is served with Spanish white rice and salad.

Diaz said his wife’s passion – and skill – for making enchiladas is what inspired him to open the food truck.

“My wife’s passion for enchiladas – we’ve been married for 12 years, she’s been making enchiladas since we got married, her passion and she makes them very well,” he said.

Diaz also said that, like many other food trucks in El Paso, the food truck grew out of need as the pandemic displaced jobs, including his own, leaving plenty of time on his hands.

“The pandemic gave me opportunity to start the food truck because I had so much time on my hands and there it is,” he said, adding that this allowed him to start a dream business.

Las Enchiladas is also working to help the community, working with Manos de Gracia to collect blankets for the less fortunate in Juarez. “They’re doing amazing work in Juarez,” he said.

The food truck is located in Far East El Paso at 3031 N. Zaragoza Rd. Check their Facebook page for hours of operation.