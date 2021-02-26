Food Truck Friday: Gooba Pit Barbecue

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A huge smoking rig makes Gooba Pit Barbecue unique. Customers get the whole experience right down to the music.

Chris Gonzalez one of the owners created the Food Truck in 2016.

He and co-owner Marla Patino were born and raised in El Paso and attended Americas High School.

On Saturdays they are usually parked at Cowtown Boots on 11401 Gateway West.

During the pandemic the owners said they take precautions with PPE. They wear masks, gloves, and are constantly sanitizing. The business also offers all-to-go condiments and packaging for less contact.

Their most popular dish is the slow smoked brisket along with their original BBQ sauce.

You can follow them on their Facebook page.