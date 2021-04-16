Food Truck Friday: Craze’s owner shares the key to delicious cucumber spears

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re looking for a refreshing snack or drink, local business Craze offers a variety of options.

With a brick-and-mortar shop and several trucks that you can find at events throughout town, Craze was started in January 2011. Owner Charlie Navar said he wanted to offer customers a mobile version of what they offer in the store.

“Now we actually have a small fleet of them, so we can do all kind of things we can go to businesses for customer appreciations, employer appreciations. We go to schools as fundraisers — we even do teacher appreciations, anything, you name it, we can do it. We’re totally an outside-of-the-box type of company to make things happen,” Navar said.

The food truck features its infamous cucumber spears dipped in lemon juice and topped with Tajin and chamoy, as well as lemonades, frozen coffees, fruit juices and teas.

Navar said all of their items are made to order and are fresh for their customers.

Find out more information about catering and their specials on their website crazeyogurt.com.