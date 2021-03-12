Food Truck Friday: Aguas frescas from Thirsty AF

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hector Meraz started his aguas frescas, or fresh fruity water, business in 2018 at the Upper Valley Farmers Market with the name Thirsty AF.

Meraz, who was born and raised in El Paso, graduated from Anthony High School.

“We didn’t even have a truck before. We started at the farmer’s market,” Meraz explained about how the food truck got started. “It was just a risk — a risk that you have to take. If you don’t jump, you don’t know what you’re capable of.”

Since the food truck opened up last year, the menu now consists of all-natural aguas frescas that you can purchase in growlers, as well as other menu items. He added monster fries, sandwich melts, specialty quesadillas and their popular michelaguas, a non-alcoholic aguas frescas version of a michelada. The drink is piled with fruit and gummy worms topped with chamoy and sprinkled with Tajin.

Thirsty AF said they are revolutionizing the way you look at aguas frescas by modernizing traditional flavors and aesthetics to deliver a whole new experience. Their flavors include strawberry horchata, coconut pistachio and berry hibiscus.

