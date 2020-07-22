Food distribution event planned at Canutillo Middle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Canutillo ISD is continuing their food distribution this week in a partnership with Segovia’s Distribution and St. Patrick’s community Church.

The food distribution is scheduled at Canutillo Middle School, located at 7311 Bosque Road in Canutillo, on Thursday, July 23, from 7:30 a.m. until the last box of food is distributed. Families will pick up a 25-pound box of fresh fruits and vegetables behind the campus, entering the gate near Gallegos Park.

Families are encouraged to look for signs to help direct them to the distribution point. A photo ID is required to receive the food box.