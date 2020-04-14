Food City now offering grocery delivery services to your doorstep

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Food City has now partnered with the Favor Delivery app to have your groceries delivered to your doorstep.

The Favor Delivery app serves as a personal assistant who can deliver food, groceries, or run errands for you in just a couple of taps.

Now that the Favor Delivery app has joined forces with Food City you can have your groceries at your doorstep in just minutes.

According to the Favor Delivery app Facebook Page, their average delivery time is only 35 minutes.

While they shop for you, you relax and receive text messages along the way to track your order progress.