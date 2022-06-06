EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexicans who have been affected by the recent wildfires may be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits during a seven-day application process that begins Tuesday, June 7 and ends Monday, June 13.

At the governor’s request, the state has received approval for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) for five New Mexico counties.

These benefits are available to low-income residents affected by the wildfires. Approximately 27,500 residents may apply who work or live in the following five counties: Colfax, Lincoln (ZIP codes 88345 and 88312), San Miguel, Mora and Valencia (ZIP code 87002). The Presidential Disaster Declaration included five counties impacted by the Big Hole, Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak, Cooks Peak, and McBride fires. Residents in Taos, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties were not included in the disaster declaration and are not eligible for D-SNAP at this time.

“We are thankful for our federal partners for providing New Mexicans with this assistance as they recover from the devastating impacts of these wildfires. Now, more New Mexicans can receive the support they need to feed their families as we work together to recover and rebuild.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Impacted residents can apply for D-SNAP at the four sites below in addition to all local Income Support Offices beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 and ending at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the following locations:

John Marshall Health and Human Services Center: 1500 Walter, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

1500 Walter, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 New Mexico Highlands University, Student Union Building, 3rd Floor: 800 National Ave. Las Vegas, NM 87701

800 National Ave. Las Vegas, NM 87701 Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center: 202 Chamisa Rd. Taos, NM 87571

202 Chamisa Rd. Taos, NM 87571 Eastern New Mexico University: 709 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso, NM 88345 ( closed Sunday )

709 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso, NM 88345 ( ) All HSD Income Support Division Offices

Elderly and/or disabled residents who do not have transportation may call and apply on the phone and document their case and verbally attest their information at: 1-800-283-4465. Those applications will be accepted Tuesday, June 7 through Monday, June 13. Applications cannot be accepted before June 7.

Income Support Division staff will determine eligibility for evacuees. Residents need to only bring verification of identity. Benefit levels are based on the table below:

Household Size Income Limit Total deduction Net Income Limit Allotment 1 $2,700 $1,626 $1,074 $250 2 $3,512 $2,060 $1,452 $459 3 $4,033 $2,203 $1,830 $658 4 $4,747 $2,538 $2,209 $835 5 $5,228 $2,641 $2,587 $992 6 $5,838 $2,873 $2,965 $1,190 7 $6,281 $2,937 $3,344 $1,316 8 $6,723 $3,001 $3,722 $1,504 +1 +$442 n/a + $379 +$188

To ensure every applicant receives one-on-one guidance from staff, the New Mexico Human Services Department will assist residents in alphabetical order based on their last name for the first four days of the application period. The remaining three days will be available to all applicants.

Date Alphabet served Tuesday, June 7, 2022 A-F Wednesday, June 8, 2022 G – M Thursday, June 9, 2022 N – S Friday, June 10, 2022 T – Z Saturday, June 11, 2022 A – Z Sunday, June 12, 2022 A – Z Monday, June 13, 2022 A – Z

