Food Bank enacts strict rules for volunteers and those picking up food

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, many Borderland residents have come to rely on the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to feed their families. Monday, the organization announced new rules for everyone — including volunteers and those receiving food.

The local food bank is requiring all guests, volunteers, and staff to wear a face mask and gloves at all times. Organizers say this will also apply to those picking up goods from inside their vehicles.

There will be a one week grace period, but the organization says it could start turning people away if they do not comply.

“So, one of the things that we are going to be experimenting with is allowing people to actually step out of their cars and pick up their own food. We’re gonna be bringing in more choice to our system of distribution, and while we experiment with that, it’s critical that people bring their own mask,” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

The food bank says they are passing out food to about 8,000 families a day.

The hours of operation at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.