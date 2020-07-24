Food assistance available for El Paso families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families in Texas still have an opportunity to apply for Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) food assistance benefits.

According to officials, eligible families are able to receive a one-time payment of $285 in food assistance benefits per eligible child.

Families who qualify include those who received SNAP benefits in March 2020 and those who qualified for free and reduced price meals through the National School Lunch Program during the 2019-2020 school year.

“Access to food and nutrition is vital for children’s health, growth, and well being. With rising hunger and food insecurity during these difficult times, we want to ensure that every family knows about this available assistance,” said Senator Rodriguez. “The application deadline is July 31, and I urge all parents to find out if their children are eligible for P-EBT benefits.”

More than 40,000 school children in El Paso County remain eligible to receive P-EBT benefits, officials said.

Families who received SNAP benefits in March should have already received their P-EBT benefits on their Lone Star Card.

Other eligible families may need to submit an application to receive funding.