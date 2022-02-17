EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The State of New Mexico is ending it’s indoor mask mandate, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday.

Following the orders, Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) lifted the indoor mask mandate for students and staff, effective immediately. Masks will be optional while district officials evaluate current COVID-safe practices.

For indoor activities and events, schools will still observe social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Under the new guidance, concession sales can resume immediately.

Gadsden ISD officials followed suit, saying they will leave the decision up to parents and guardians when it comes to their child wearing a mask. For Gadsden ISD employees, officials say the decision will be up to the individual.

We will move cautiously forward under this shift. Students, families and staff have sacrificed a lot to get the number of positive cases down. Effective immediately, masks will be optional, and we will respect the decision of students, families and staff to choose for themselves whether or not they want to wear a mask-indoors or out. ralph ramos, superintendent, lcps

According to Ramos, the following adjustments were made following Thursday’s announcement:

Masks and face coverings are optional in all LCPS facilities, including all athletic and school-sponsored events

Social distancing, to the greatest extent possible, will be observed at all indoor events

Concessions may resume

If cases spike, the district reserves the right to reinstate mask mandates or other applicable COVID-safe protocols

The district will continue to restrict building access to essential visitors only

District officials said they will continue to observe sanitation schedules and will continue to follow guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department and the New Mexico Department of Health.

