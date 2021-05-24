Follow these tips and stop the “Kit-Napping” in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Kitten Season is here and dozens of kittens come to the El Paso Animal shelter every week. So far this month alone, more than 300 underage kittens are in their care.

What should you do if you find a litter of kittens?

Adan Parra with El Paso Animal Services says do not to pick them up, but to stop and leave them alone.

While they might seem like they’ve been abandoned, the cat’s mother could be either looking for food, or watching from a safe distance.

A good indicator that mom is around and taking care of them is if they are plump, healthy looking kittens like these. That they are fairly clean and have no signs of illness like crusty eyes or nose.

A great tip to use is to sprinkle a ring of flour around the kitten and leave them alone.

Check back every few hours to see if paw prints show up in the flour. That means mom is still checking on her babies.

The best chance for survival is the mother of the cat.