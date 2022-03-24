TESLA to provide car tours, job opportunities to families on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Spring has arrived, IDEA Mesquite Hills is hosting a free community kite party this weekend.

The free, family-friendly event is set for Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In addition to the kite event, TESLA, the automotive car maker, will be present to provide car tours and job opportunities to families.

Although IDEA Public Schools will provide free kites, they have a limited number so families are encouraged to bring their own kite.

TELSA will also be providing car tours in its newest car models as well as providing families with information internships, job opportunities, engineering opportunities, and more.

