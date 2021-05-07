Flowers may be more expensive this Mother’s Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – You might notice a flower shortage this Mother’s Day as many florists have said that they’ve been out of flowers.

KTSM spoke with one local florist who says he’s notice a shortage and it’s happening because of the bad weather. The weather has slowed down and even stopped production.

Tomas Villegas owns El Paso Floral, and gets most of his products out of South America. South America has received bad weather for about three weeks now, damaging and affecting the flowers. Villegas says that Roses, Carnations and Daisies have been hard to come by.

Flower shops are having to search for flowers resulting in increased prices. “If you see a rose for five dollars or ten dollars it’s probably fifty percent more.” says Tomas Villegas.

Slowly flower shops are getting their inventory up and running but is still a slow rise.

Villegas encourages all El Pasoans to continue shopping local. “Go ahead and keep supporting local florist and not out of town. Sometimes those online shops are not the same if you go to your flower shop, whoever it is, doesn’t matter but support them. They are there year-round like we are year round here to serve everybody.”

