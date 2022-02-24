Credit: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Surveillance footage from a hardware store in Mims, Florida, taken on February 6 shows a man accused of shoplifting stuffing a crossbow down the front of his pants.

Newly released video from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect, Darren Durrant, carrying the crossbow around a corner from where they were shelved, setting down a crutch, and cramming the weapon in his pants.

Durrant was later located at a nearby Walgreens, where he unsuccessfully attempted to flee on foot after being pursued by a deputy.

He was later arrested for felony petit theft with a record of two prior felony theft convictions, the department said. Durrant was jailed on an unrelated burglary charge and will face charges in Brevard County.

“Just when you think you have seen it all, this guy takes carrying a concealed weapon to a whole new level as he proves to all of us that you can actually stuff a crossbow down the front of your pants!” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a Facebook caption.

