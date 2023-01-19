EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Flags of the State of Texas will be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen. Flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment.

Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Thursday saying:

“Today I requested that Governor Abbott authorize that flags of the State of Texas be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen and his exemplary service to the City of Paso during his nearly 15 years at the helm of our police department and his 45 years as a dedicated law enforcement officer. I am pleased to inform the community that this request has been granted and flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment. We mourn alongside Chief Allen’s family, and it is our privilege to honor him in this manner.”

Mayor Oscar Leeser