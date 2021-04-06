Fixing your A/C before El Paso’s summer heat can save you the stress and the money

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Maintaining your air conditioning system will not only help your home stay cool, but it can save you money in the long run.

Bob Torres, service manager at First Degree Refrigeration, advised homeowners to request maintenance on their A/C before summer kicks in.

He suggested checking your filter and coils to see if they are dirty. If you notice your unit is not cooling as well and releasing unpleasant odors, it’s time to have it serviced.

“Changing the filters, cleaning the coils, cleaning out the pumps — just stuff like that to get them ready, so they’re not having big issues when big heat comes,” said Torres, explaining how just a little maintenance will prevent more severe damages that cost more money.

Unmaintained air conditioning units can pose hazards such as refrigerant leaks, which is poisonous.

Whether you have refrigerated air or an evaporative cooler, also known as a “swamp cooler,” Torres warned those looking for professional help to not try to make repairs themselves.

“If you’re trying to do it yourself, there’s also a lot of electrical components. If you’re not really sure where you’re putting your hands, what you’re touching, there’s different things that you might run into,” he said, especially warning about swamp coolers that combine electricity and water in their system.

Texas Department of Licensing and Registrations is also warning of checking on the credibility of your service technicians.

William Weatherly, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program chief and chief inspector, advised to check a technician’s license and confirm its validity on TDLR’s website.

Just like faulty A/C units, bad technicians can cause more damage.

“Not only could it be equipment damage, it can be a safety hazard if they don’t know what they’re doing, electrically they could basically make some mistakes and burn your house down,” said Weatherly.

Making sure you pick the right service provider is just as important as maintaining your air conditioning unit every spring and fall.