Five weeks after her disappearance, police continue to search for missing mom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been five weeks since 29-year-old Erika Andrea Gaytan was last seen. Police have been searching for her since July 13, when she didn’t return from the “El Reencuentro Norteno” concert at the El Paso County Coliseum.

On the night of July 13, Gaytan was dropped off by a family member at her apartment in the 11400 block of Pebble Hills in East El Paso. Later that evening, she reportedly went with a male friend to the concert at the County Coliseum where she posted a selfie on social media.

Gaytan is the mother of a 7-year-old son, and family members say it’s extremely unlike her to have no communication with him. She has no prior history of disappearing, according to police and they believe the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to be highly suspicious.

At the time of her disappearance, Gaytan had several criminal charges pending against her including a second DWI case and multiple charges of credit/debit card abuse. She was listed as a ‘no show’ for a hearing regarding her DWI case last week.

Detectives believe that someone has information about what happened to Erika Gaytan and are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.

Gaytan is described as 5’4″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing the white dress depicted in her missing persons photo.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.