EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened at the 1500 block of Horizon Blvd. at around 3:30 p.m.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. One has life-threatening injuries and the other have minor injuries, officials said.

Special Traffic Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.