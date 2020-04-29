Five SISD employees, two YISD employees test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two of El Paso’s largest school districts say they’ve had employees test positive for COVID-19.

Socorro Independent School District says give employees tested positive for the virus and Ysleta Independent School District says two of their employees have tested positive.

In SISD, four of the five employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were not on campus at the time they were diagnosed. One of them was for a brief period back on March 18. SISD did not say which campus the employee worked at, but they added that the health department did not believe other employees were at risk.

In YISD, the two employees who tested positive also never had contact with students or parents. Both employees were quarantined and any employee who was in contact with them was notified of potential exposure and also quarantined.