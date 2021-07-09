Five primary care clinics opening inside El Paso Walgreens stores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Walgreens has added medical clinics and is planning on expanding to more locations in El Paso. Walgreens is partnering up with Village Medical to open five El Paso primary care clinics through the end of the year.

“It is an actual primary care office. The only difference is that we happen to be situated inside of a Walgreens, but you can come in just as you would another doctor’s office, you can come in and get full scale care that you do need,” said Kida Thompson, MD Family Practice Physician.

The clinics inside Walgreens have all primary care services which are supposed to help bring more access to personalized, affordable, and high-quality care.

“This integrated model is going to be more important than ever before. By being able to leverage the expertise of both the physician and pharmacist,” said Ahmed Jallad, Healthcare Supervisor for Walgreens Pharmacy.

Representatives said having the doctors and pharmacists all in one location, helps them better coordinate to manage prescriptions and insurance coverage.

“I think for me, it means that I am able to be a part of something that provides really good personalized quality care, care that down the line is actually going to be very cost effective,” said Thompson.

Walgreens said the clinics are also open on the weekends, walk ins are accepted, and most types of insurance as well.

“But if that individual doesn’t have insurance, we work specifically with them to offer the most cost effective options so they don’t have to forego any high quality care as,” said Jallad.

Village Medical at Walgreens locations in El Paso:

5401 Montana Ave

10090 Rushing Rd

2950 George Dieter Dr

12201 Montwood Dr

8045 N Loop Dr

