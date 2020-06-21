TABC suspends Five Points area bar permit for violating State’s COVID-19 protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the permit for Coconuts Bar & Grill after the state said an undercover operation revealed the bar was not adhering to the State’s Operation Safe Open protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Coconuts, located at 816 N. Piedras, will have its license suspended for 30-days as part of the order. The Five Points area bar joins Werk, located in East El Paso, whose permit was suspended on Friday.

In total, the TABC suspended permits of 12 bars during the three-days of Operation Safe Open.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”

Sunday

Handlebar Houston, Houston

BARge 25, Seabrook

Harris House of Heroes, Dallas

The New PR’s, Fort Worth

UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin

Little Woodrow’s, Lubbock

Coconuts, El Paso

Saturday

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin

Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin

Friday

Werk Bar, El Paso

Marty’s Live, Dallas

Elevate Night Club, McAllen

The TABC says they are strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity to ensure bars are operating at a safe capacity and practicing social distancing protocols outlined by Governor Greg Abbott’s order.

A second infraction of the Governor’s orders will result in up to 60-day suspension.

To see the guidelines and learn more about the governor’s efforts to reopen Texas, visit open.texas.gov. Find TABC’s resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic at tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.