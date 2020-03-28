Five new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso, total now 35

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Health confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 in El Paso Saturday afternoon, bringing the total in El Paso to 35.

The positive cases include 22 women and 13 men. They include three new patients in their 30s, one patient in their 40s and one in their 50s.

“As expected the number of COVID cases continues to increase. We are still conducting epidemiological investigations and can’t confirm local spread at this time; however, as I’ve stated before local spread is something we can expect to see very soon,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City/County Health Authority. “We need the community to understand the urgent need for each of us to do our part and change our behavior in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We should all be rigorously practicing social distancing, stay at home as ordered and continue to take precautions by washing your hands regularly.”

Officials continue to urge the public to practice social distancing, hand washing, and staying home if you feel sick.

The City’s COVID-19 hotline will be operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral, services contact 2-1-1 Texas Call Center that is available 24/7 and select option six for more information.

