FIRST LOOK: Schematics for part of new Northeast master-planned community revealed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Franklin Mountain Communities owns 2,313 acres in Northeast El Paso for a master-planned community, now, it’s time for planning.

The first schematics have been revealed as to what a portion of the Northeast community will look like for a portion of the whole development. The community is called Campo Del Sol and for the portion with a little more than 58 acres, there will be 320 single-family lots, two stormwater pond sites and two park areas.

One park will be just over 0.5-acres and the other will be 1.4 acres, according to city documents. The zoning amendments for the area were approved by the city’s plan commission on March 5 last year and then OKed by the City Council on March 17.

Campo del Sol, located near Painted Dunes Golf Course, will have about 9,500 residential units at completion, including entry-level homes, move-up homes and homes for rent. Single-family homes, as well as multi-family and age-restricted homes will be included in the MPC.

The first phase of the project will include more than 2,500 homes, a 10-acre park, walking trails, a 4-acre resort-style amenity center with a lazy river, splash pad, activity pool and food truck parking.

