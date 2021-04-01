First in her family to enter the medical field, El Paso student now recognized by two major research organizations

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A medical student at the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Center in El Paso has been recognized by two major research organizations for her role in a study of gallbladder cancer.

First in her family to enter the medical field, Marah Hamdan is a fourth-year medical student and was selected for a Student Research Award for the project, “Gallbladder Adenocarcinoma. The Impact of Tumor Location and Minimally Invasive Surgery on Survival.” She is co-first author of the research, along with Felipe B. Maegwa, M.D., FACS, a clinical associate professor of surgery at the University of Arizona.

Held virtually this year due to the pandemic, Hamdan presented her research at the organizations’ joint Southern Regional Meeting, February 25-27. The Student Research Award is given by the Southern Section of the American Federation of Medical Research and the Southern Society for Clinical Investigation.

The study was recently published in the Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery (PDF dowload).

“It’s been a great lesson, in both mentorship and research,” said Hamdan, who is scheduled to graduate this year.

Her mentor for the project is Ioannis Konstantinidis, M.D., an assistant professor of complex surgical oncology and general oncology at TTUHSC El Paso.

“As the first person in my family entering the medical field, I saw the importance of having a mentor who has a genuine interest in your success and whom I can ask questions pertaining to professional and personal directions,” said, Hamdan.

As knowledge on gallbladder cancer has evolved over the past decades, the team’s research adds valuable data on the prognostic importance of tumor location within the gallbladder as well as the safety of minimally invasive surgery for gallbladder cancer, Dr. Konstantinidis said.

“As a faculty member, it is a pleasure and an honor to work with medical students, and I consider it very important for them to have opportunities to present at a national level and learn how to conduct and publish clinical research,” Dr. Konstantinidis said.

Hamdan moved to the U.S. from Saudi Arabia at age 14 in 2010 and considers El Paso her hometown. Now nearing completion of her medical degree at the Foster School of Medicine, she is pursuing a general surgery residency with a goal of becoming a colorectal surgeon. She hopes she can someday make a difference in the place she calls home.

“There’s a need for female colorectal surgeons, especially in El Paso, where I would like to serve the community,” Hamdan said.

The opportunity to lead a research project as a student at TTUHSC El Paso has helped build a solid foundation for her career.

“It was an important experience – learning the process of conducting meaningful research with real-life implications, from inception to multiple submissions and finally being accepted,” Hamdan said.

“I’m excited, as this is my first surgical research presentation at a regional conference. This is a steppingstone, and I look forward to my future in the surgical field.”