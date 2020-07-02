First El Paso Locomotive FC home game since pandemic is set for next weekend

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC’s first match of the USL re-start will be a Copa Tejas clash against Real Grande Valle FC, next Saturday.

The match will be at 7:30 p.m. July 11 at Southwest University Park.

This is one of the three matches the team will play outside of Group C.

“We are very excited to be back in action on July 11 and playing at home in El Paso makes it even more special,” said head coach and technical director Mark Lowry. “We have always taken great pride in representing the Borderplex community and playing for each and every El Pasoan during what has been a difficult year for everyone makes this an emotional moment. We are the only live professional sport in El Paso at the moment, and we want to put on a show for everyone watching at Southwest University Park or at home. I do ask that everyone continues to follow CDC guidelines, wear your mask and maintain the required distancing inside and outside of the stadium so we can put a show on for you all in a safe and friendly environment.”

Ticket information is expected to be announced later on Thursday.

