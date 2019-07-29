First day of school for SISD students, some elementary students see a brand new campus.

Monday morning students from Socorro ISD and Clint ISD headed back to school. Some SISD elementary students walking through the doors of a brand new campus.

The new school located in far East El Paso is called Cactus Trails Elementary. Faculty told KTSM that the community including parents, teachers, and volunteers worked to finish up the school this weekend so it would be ready for students on Monday morning.

“Seeing the young kids and their parents walking around you know I just think the smiles on their face and their eagerness to begin school I think they are going to enjoy the environment,” said Tom Eyeington the Chief Operations Officer.

Cactus Trails Elementary

The school is part of the 2017 bond that SISD voters approved last November for over $400 million. The cost to construct the new Cactus Trails campus was about $30 million. The school covers Pre-K through 5th grade.

The school was built from the ground up and took about two years to complete. The design for the classrooms is what SISD is calling a collaborative learning environment. Meaning all the desks and chairs can be moved around and even the walls open up so classes can come together to study.

Collaborative Learning Design inside of Cactus Trails Elementary classroom.

“We are also moving that into our upper levels too. The new combo school and the middle school they will have collaboration space. Our new reconstruction of Socorro high school has collaboration space outside of the camera,” said Eyeington.

Other projects soon to come from that $400 million bond includes improvements to El Dorado and Americas High Schools. As well as a new combo school in Eastlake for Pre- K through 5th Grade students.