First day for candidates to file for office in the 2020 El Paso Primaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Today was the first day that both Democrats and Republicans could file for the 2020 El Paso Primary Elections.

There are multiple offices slated for the 2020 primary ballot. Including: U.S. Representative, District Attorney, State Representatives, County Commissioner and County Sheriff.

On Saturday morning multiple democratic candidates went to the El Paso County Democratic Party Headquarters to file for their runs.

“It was just one of those things if I didn’t put myself in a position to serve, then I would have no right to be able to say anything about what may happen in the future,” said Karen Dykes an El Paso Attorney running for District Attorney.

As of Saturday evening no republicans had filed. However, the GOP of El Paso says they have multiple individuals who expressed interest in running for various county, state and federal offices. They say there will be options for voters during the Republican primaries.

“Each party has distinct differences. We hope to have candidates this time that will offer alternatives to the values emphasized by our present office holders,” said Lisa Sprinkle the Vice-Chair for the El Paso GOP.

However, many democrats already holding office have filed for re-election.

“I’ve heard some people talking about running against me, I have no issues with that. I am a strong supporter of the democratic process, which means that people should get to elect who they want for a position,” said Richard Wiles the El Paso County Sheriff.

In Texas we have what are called open primaries, meaning that, as a voter you don’t have to pick a party affiliation in order to vote, but you do have choose one party’s ballot.

Candidates from both parties have until December 9th to file for office. The primary will be held in March and those selected from each party will run in the November General Election.