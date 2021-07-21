First come, first serve baseball and softball kits giveaway

by: Elvia Navarrete

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – A partnership between The City of El Paso Parks & Rec and the El Paso Police Department will take place on Thursday to give away several baseball and softball kits to kids.

The kits will be given away on a first-come, first served basis at Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center located on 563 N. Carolina, 79915, not far from EPCC Valle Verde campus.

Distribution will be held on Thursday, July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. while supplies last. Children can get their kits and interact directly with police officers and Parks & Rec staff.

