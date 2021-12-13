First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant identified in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in New Mexico has been reported by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The individual with the variant is an adult woman who reported that she recently traveled to a state with Omicron cases. The case was identified on Sunday, December 12 in Bernalillo County. The woman went to an emergency room and was released to go home.

The Department of Health is investigating the case.

The New Mexico Department of Health said in a press release that the Omicron variant appears to be spreading faster than the Delta variant. The Omicron variant has been confirmed in 30 states including the District of Columbia and 60 countries.

The Centers for Disease Control did identify the Omicron variant as a variant of concern.

