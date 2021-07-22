First boots in space that were worn by Jeff Bezos were from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The first boots in space were from El Paso, according to local bootmaker J.B. Hill Boot Company.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos was wearing cowboy boots during his space flight on Monday. He was wearing them while he was weightless inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard Spaceship, which launched near Van Horn.

Bezos said he wore the boots in every space flight test.

The man who created the footwear said they were handmade in El Paso. The owner of J.B. Hill Boot Company is now advertising the boots on its website.

“They’re a special pair of boots, and I’m … I’m delighted that he calls him his lucky boots ’cause hopefully it’s going to be lucky for our little company,” said Dr. James Hill.

J.B. Hill Boot Company is located on 335 N. Clark Drive in South-Central El Paso.

